Robert Lee Ford, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Robert Lee Ford, Jr., 90, of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, NC died January 30, 2019 at his residence. Born in Muskogee, OK on April 20, 1928 to the late Robert Lee Ford and Florence Elma Detherage Ford, he was the husband of Ann Crutchfield Jones Ford. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy and was a retired college professor.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Roberta L. Lewis (William); a step-daughter, Annette Temple (Leonard); a son, Douglas E. Ford (Judy); one grandchild; one great grandchild; and several step-grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Edsel W. Ford.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Don Carter officiating. The family will receive friends at the residence, 1256 Northside Road, Elizabeth City, NC. A private burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Published in The Daily Advance on Feb. 2, 2019