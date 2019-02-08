Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Wallace ONeal IV. View Sign





JACKSON - Rev. Wallace O'Neal, IV, 67 of 411 North Church Street, Jackson, NC died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Halifax Regional Medical Center. He was born September 26, 1951 in Pasquotank County to the late Wallace O'Neal, III and Melba Estelle Austin O'Neal and was the husband of Brenda Gregory O'Neal of the residence. He graduated NC State in 1973, was a member of the Heritage District of the United Methodist Church and pastor of the Jackson/Seaboard Charge. He served as a Captain in the U.S. Army.



In addition to his wife of forty-eight years he is survived by two sons, Wallace "Wally" Brandan O'Neal and wife Amber and Matthew Gregory O'Neal and wife Lydia; and three grandchildren, Tanner O'Neal, Madison O'Neal, and Sadie O'Neal.



A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Wayne Wood officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home, immediately following the service in the funeral home lobby, and at other times at the residence of Mrs. Bertha Gregory, 550 South 343, Camden, NC. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the , 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 2783.



Twiford Funeral Homes, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the O'Neal family.

