MYRTLE BEACH, SC - William Earl "Billy" Twiddy, 73, of 9208 Crutchfield Court, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, in Grand Strand Medical Center.



Billy was born in Tyrrell County, NC on December 29, 1945, and was the son of the late Franklin E. and Leone Rose Twiddy. A retired Station Manager with US Airways, he had worked in the Airline Industry for many years, and with the company that spanned the Piedmont, US Airways, US Airlines, and American Airlines names. In retirement, he continued to work in the travel industry for several years with BlueGreen Resorts.



The passions of Billy's life were his Savior Jesus Christ, his family and golf. He was a selfless man of God, always placing the needs of others before his own. He leaves a legacy of humility, sacrifice and integrity to his family who with heavy hearts will trust in God to carry those attributes of our Heavenly Father on in all we do.



Billy was loved by all who ever had the pleasure to cross his path. His laugh was infectious and his smile contagious (even when his jokes were groaners).



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Eric Twiddy; a brother, David Twiddy; and by a grandchild, Savanna Twiddy.



Surviving are his wife of over 21 years, Sharlie Faircloth Twiddy; his daughter, Heather Raber and husband, Roger, of Arlington, VA; and his son, Keith Twiddy and wife, Jessie, of Niles, MI.



Also surviving are Sharlie's children, Lisa Spruill Hughes and husband, Stan, of Charleston, SC, and Christopher R. Spruill and wife, Susan, of Atlanta, GA. Together Billy and Sharlie shared 13 grandchildren, Erica (Jeremy), Alyssa, Savanna, Josiah (Rebekah), Joshua, Jonah, Emily, Jack, Elliot, Austin, Chandler, Elijah and Coley; and two great granddaughters, with another expected later this year.



Friends may join the family Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. in Christ United, 2901 Fantasy Way, Myrtle Beach, SC.



The funeral service will be held Saturday at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, NC, with burial following in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family in the funeral home the hour prior to services.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Anne Graham Lotz AnGeL Ministries, 5115 Hollyridge Drive, Raleigh, NC 27612 (on memo line of the check please put "In Memory of William Twiddy), or online at



Online condolences may be made by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

735 Virginia Road

Edenton , NC 27932

