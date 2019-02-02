William Edward Griffin, Jr.
HERTFORD - William Edward Griffin, Jr., 98, of Hertford, died peacefully in his home January 30, 2019.
Born in Elizabeth City, July 30, 1920, he was the son of the late William Edward Griffin and Huyla Hughes Griffin.
Edward graduated from Elizabeth City High School, Marion Military Academy, and the United States Naval Academy, class of 1942. As a career naval officer during World War II, he served on the battleship "New York" in the Atlantic, the aircraft carrier "Yorktown" in the Pacific, and was carrier-qualified flying the F4-U Corsair. Subsequently, he commanded a blimp squadron. In all duties, he served his country well.
Retiring in Hertford, Edward was an active member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, a Paul Harris Fellow and past president of the Hertford Rotary Club, and involved in many community activities. He was an excellent gardener and his passion for fishing and hunting was known by all, especially his best friend, Eldon Winslow.
In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Jean Newbold Griffin, and their daughter, Betty Jean McClure
He is survived by his sister, Betty Griffin Ingram of Elizabeth City; son, Henry Newbold Griffin (Teresa) of Manteo; daughters, Margaret Lescelles "Peggy" Pennington (Don) of Ketchikan, AK and Susan Charles Montague of Edenton; six grandchildren: Arlo Midgett (Oksana) of Juneau, AK, Mariah Pennington of Seattle, WA, Kegan Midgett of Houston, TX, Stacy Bachmann (Dan) of Winston-Salem, Amanda Kozak (Scott) of Hertford, and Amie Montague of Ketchikan, AK; five great-grandchildren: Tierza Liddicoat, Griffin McElroy, Lily Midgett, Charlie Bachmann, and Catherine Bachmann.
Edward "Sea Flea" Griffin was a legendary member of the Outer Banks Sportsfishers. His passion for fishing exceeded even that of duck and quail hunting. He will be missed greatly by his teammates and many other fishermen on the Outer Banks who knew him well. The sea mullet, ducks, and quail are rejoicing at his demise.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Hertford. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is handling arrangements.
