Albert Paul Rudolchick Sr., 79, formerly of Connellsville, died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.

He was born Oct. 22, 1939, in Somerset, a son of the late Albert George Rudolchick and the late Nora Benson Rudolchick Welsh.

Albert was employed by Skalecki and Sons Window and Wall Washing Co. for more than 30 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Dad loved hunting and fishing and camping at Big Bear and spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed hanging with his friends at the garage and going to car auctions. He had recently moved in with his daughter Candi, and he loved his new home and pets, MiMi and Jazzy. There will never be a better man to walk the face of this earth... We love you Dad!

He is survived by his wife, Sarah "Sally" Hodge Rudolchick; brother, Harry Rudolchick; daughter, Candi Matson; son, Michael Rudolchick and wife Betty; daughter, Jacqueline Rudolchick and companion Tom; grandchildren, Adrienne Neville and her husband Bryan, Amanda Henery and her husband Justin, Melissa Kooser and her husband Adam, Steven Vargo and Brittany

Carnes; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Kylie and Dylan Neville; Clyde King, Camlin and Carter Henery, and Kendall and Gage Kooser. He also is survived by Jack Hann, who was like a brother to him.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Albert Paul Rudolchick Jr.; his stepmother, Evelyn Rudolchick; his stepfather, Art Welsh; and a sister, Charlotte Porterfield.

Friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, the hour of service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with Pastor Michael Brinker officiating.

