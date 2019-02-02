Angelo A. Alesantrino, 91, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at his daughter's home, surrounded by his family.

He was born Aug. 24, 1927, in Connellsville, son of the late Pellegrino and Maria (Panzella) Alesantrino.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Alesantrino; and his brothers and sisters.

Angelo was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great grandfather, and brother. He was a lifelong member of the New Haven Hose Fire Department and Connellsville Sportsman's Club. He loved spending time outdoors, walking, hunting, fishing, and talking with friends.

There will be no public viewing or visitation. At Angelo's wishes, memorial and internment will be private. A Mass in Angelo's honor will be held at a later date. Private services are being held under the direction of Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.

