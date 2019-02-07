Anna Elizabeth (Keller) Kresho, 84, of Uniontown (formerly of Vanderbilt), passed away at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in LaFayette Manor, Uniontown, where she had been a resident for the past two years.

Anna was born Oct. 26, 1934, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Harrison and Elizabeth (Johns) Keller.

She was married to Michael Kresho, who passed away Dec. 31, 2008.

Anna was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a graduate of Connellsville High School and a faithful member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Connellsville. Anna enjoyed cooking and canning and was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan.

Anna will be sadly missed by her loving family: her son, David Kresho and his wife Denise of Uniontown; her five grandchildren, Gary Keller of Ohio, Kayla Erickson and husband David of Montana, Douglas Pirl and wife Anna of Pittsburgh, Shane Pirl of Pensacola, Fla., and Anna Marie Pirl of Morgantown, W.Va.; her six great-grandchildren, Jackson, McKinley, and McKenna

Keller, Dominik and Charlotte Erickson, and Dexter Pirl; her sister, Frances Grimm and husband Dennis of Wheeling, W.Va.; and her three nephews, Mark, Brad, and Steve Grimm.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Keller; and her brother, Albert Keller.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Ralph E. Galley Funeral Home, 501 Railroad St., Dawson, 724- 529-2611, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Friday and 10-11 A.M. Saturday, the hour of service, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Kerri Clark officiating.

Final resting place will be in Dickerson Run Cemetery, next to her late husband.

The family extends its appreciation to the staff of La- Fayette Manor and Amedisys Hospice for its loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.

Love lasts forever!