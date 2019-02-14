Audrey Jane (Cavanaugh) Crislip, 88, of Connellsville (Bullskin Township), went to be with her Lord on Feb. 13, 2019. Audrey was born on Aug. 15, 1930, the daughter of the late Mary (Eutsey) Cavanaugh and Ray D. Cavanaugh. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack E. Crislip Sr.; and daughter, Nancy Crislip Henry; as well as brothers, Homer, Ralph and Reid (Jim) Cavanaugh. Audrey is survived by son, Jack Crislip (Patty); daughter, Marilee McFadden (Gene); daughter, Kathe Crislip; grandchildren, Michael and Audra McFadden and Elle Crislip; brother, Gene Cavanaugh (Alvirda); and numerous nieces and nephews. Audrey graduated from Connellsville High School in 1948 and was active in organizing the "48ers" class reunions for many years. She was a graduate of Westmoreland Hospital School of Nursing. She used her caring and compassionate nature as a school nurse and a Head Start nurse, and she taught health assistant classes and worked as a private duty R.N. while she raised her four children. Audrey was very active in the special needs community and spearheaded the first special needs school for children in the area in the basement of the First Christian Church 50 years ago. She was active on the board of the Fayette County ARC for many years. She was also a Boy Scout den mother, member of the Order of Eastern Star #247, and president of the Connellsville Township PTO, and she enjoyed socializing with her card club friends. Audrey was a faithful Christian and regularly attended the Connellsville Presbyterian Church. She was a faithful member of her Bible study group and a former deacon, elder, youth club director and Sunday School teacher at the Connellsville Christian Church. Audrey was assisted in her final years by several angels on earth, including her primary caregiver Myeshia, as well as Ruth,Tammy and Dawna. Mom is now gone from this world, but her spirit will live on in her children, grandchildren, relatives, friends, and all those touched by her kindness, generosity and loving spirit. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with the Rev. Suzanne Zampella officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. The Order of Eastern Star # 247 will conduct a memorial service at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Mom loved flowers, but donations to the ARC of Fayette County would also be appreciated. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.