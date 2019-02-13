Clare Lohr Geary, 96, of Champion, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 15, 1922, in Champion, son of the late Jacob and Luzetta Lohr Geary.

He attended the Indian Head Church of God and its Sunday School. Clare was a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, and brother. He was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran, Seaman First Class.

He retired from Eastern Associates in the late 1970s. After his retirement, he worked at Champion Lumber for 10 years and as gardener and groundskeeper for villas near Seven Springs for 15 years. He was an avid gardener. His garden was admired by many, and he was always generous in sharing his bounty.

In addition to his parents, Clare was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Geraldine Miller Geary; his daughter, Kathleen Shirey; son-in-law, Robert Hart; great-grandson, Brian Richard Hart; and brothers James, Thomas, Allan, and Bernard.

He is survived by his daughter, Carolee Hart of Indian Head; his son, Thomas Geary and his wife Jane of Champion; five grandchildren, Robert Hart Jr. and his wife Connie of Champion, David Hart and his wife Tammy of Indian Head, Juliann Kuczynski and her husband Kevin of Greensburg, Kimberley Geary Lilley and her husband Heath of Carnegie, and Karla Shawley and her husband Edward of Champion; eight great-grandchildren, Ryan, Brandon, and Morgan Hart, Cole, Camille and Quinn Kuczynski, and Tyler and Elijah Shawley; two great-great-grandchildren, Amelia and Brennan Hart; and a sister, Edith Miller of Normalville.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the Indian Head Church of God, with Pastor Doug Nolt and Pastor Ed Mikkelsen officiating.

Burial with full military honors will follow at the Mt. Nebo Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Indian Head Church of God or the Pittsburgh Veterans Administration Hospital.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.