Edwin (Ed) B. Robbins, 69, of Dunbar, died Feb. 10, 2019. He was born at home in Dunbar to the late Evelyn (Kelley) and Beth Robbins. He graduated from Connellsville Area High School in 1967 and continued to Penn State, where he received an associate degree. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. Following his graduation, he began his career with PennDOT, where he worked for more than 30 years as a traffic control specialist. Not successful at retiring, he then joined SPK engineering in the same role. He created innovative solutions that helped keep drivers and workers safe. Ed enjoyed the camaraderie of his colleagues and made lifelong friends. Ed loved music and played in bands, beginning with The Lost Souls at the age of 14. Most notably, he was the bassist and backup singer for both Capture and Punch. With these bands, he made more friends and entertained countless audiences. Many of these audience members were regulars, using the occasion of a show to visit with Ed and other friends while enjoying great music. Ed's friends, upon seeing the band for the first time, were often surprised by his funky playing and ability to sing those high, high notes. Ed loved riding motorcycles. In mid-life, he became a Harley-Davidson aficionado, attending rallies and taking trips with his "Wild Hogg" buddies. This crew knows how to have a good time, and Ed was an active participant in the hilarity and in the strong bonds of friendship forged with the guys and their families. Ed had a knack for telling great stories, ones that would have everyone crying with laughter. And when someone else was telling the story, Ed was always generous with a laugh. Sometimes, his laugh alone was enough to bring the house down. In 1971, Ed married Cynthia (Cindi) Snair, and together, they raised three children, Lucinda, Heather, and Eddie. Ed provided for, was loyal to, and supported his family. Ed often reminded his children that family is the most important thing, and children are the legacy you leave behind for the world. He left his kids with lessons on the importance of keeping your car clean (that lesson didn't take), the basics of lawnmower care, an appreciation of silly movies, a strong sense of right and wrong, an uncommon ability to identify who is singing that song on the radio, and the comfort of knowing they were loved. Ed is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Snair) Robbins; his children, Lucinda (Brian) Robbins, Heather (John Hall) Robbins, and Edwin L. (Rita Smith) Robbins; and his grandchildren, Ayla and Dylan Hall, and Elspeth, Audra and Lana Robbins. He also is survived by his sister, Evelyn "Honeygirl" Bunting; and his nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends who were like family. Friends will be received from 6-9 p.m. Thursday and noon to 4 and 6-9 p.m. Friday in Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Elmer Reamer officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy (CAA) Research Center at www.angiopathy.org (617-643-0447), the Cure Alzheimer's Fund at www.curealz.org (781-237- 3800), or the Connellsville Area Community Ministries, 110 W. Crawford Ave., Connellsville, PA 15425.