Frances J. "Dolly" Grimm, 82, of Connellsville, died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.

She was born April 27, 1936 in Wheeler, a daughter of the late Blair and Jenet Watson Smiley. Dolly was a graduate of the former Dunbar Township High School. She was employed by Bryson Motors in Uniontown and also previously at Permali in Mount Pleasant.

She is survived by her husband Charles F. Grimm; her children, Sue Shultz and her husband George of Connellsville, Patty Yauger and her husband Doug of Dunbar Twp., and Randy Grimm and his wife Marcia of Fairchance; six grandchildren, Neil Shultz and his wife Crystal, Kristi Baeseman, Michael Shultz, Matthew Shultz and his wife Jenilee, Shawna Grimm and Kelly Jeschke and her husband Danny; 12 great grandchildren, including, Jillian, Curtis and Natasia Shultz and many nieces and nephews and their families. Dolly was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a son, David Blair Grimm, and two sisters and one brother.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Rev. Dr. Marvin Watson officiating.

