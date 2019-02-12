Iva L. Malone, 90, of Scottdale, passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at her home.

She was born July 28, 1928, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Frank and Carrie (Mc- Beth) Carnes.

Iva was a loving homemaker, tending to the needs of her family. She had been employed by Anchor Hocking as a packer/sorter from 1946 to 1953, when she married James A. Malone Sr. She was a member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist RC Church, Scottdale, where she volunteered making pierogis and also assisted at the church festivals. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

She is survived by four children, Patricia J. Prinkey (George); James A. Malone; Margaret L. Ludvik; and Mary Ann Ronfeldt, R.N. (Michael); six grandchildren, Matthew Prinkey (Tammy), Michael Ronfeldt (Kara), Nikole Stewart, P.A. (Drake), Steffani Ronfeldt, Sara Ludvik and Allison Ludvik; and two great-grandchildren, Vivienne Iva Jean Ronfeldt, and Edward Prinkey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Malone Sr.; a sister, Peggy Younkin; and a brother, Frank Carnes.

Family and friends are invited to attend Iva's funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist RC Church, Scottdale, with the Rev. Andrew M. Kawecki as celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scottdale Public Library, 106 Spring St., Scottdale, PA 15683.

Arrangements are in the care of Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.

