FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
888-894-5300
Joseph Ayres
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
Joseph E. Ayres

Joseph E. Ayres Obituary

Joseph Edward Ayres, 79, of Scottdale, passed away at 9:38 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Ed was born March 19, 1939, in Oak Hill, W.Va., a son of the late Joseph Edmond and Helen Louise (Hill) Ayres.

He married Lola Ann (Cain) Ayres on May 29, 1965.

Ed was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He retired from Whibco in West Elizabeth after working for 30 years as plant manager. Previously, he was employed at Woodcore in Scottdale, Rodman Industries (product engineer), U.S. Gypsom (quality control), and at Masonite Corporation (research development engineer). Ed was an athlete, captaining his Collins High School football and basketball teams and was a West Virginia State Champion in track and field.

He graduated from West Virginia University (WVU) with an undergraduate degree in forestry, where he made a groundbreaking discovery, and then went on to receive his master's degree in Wood Technology at North Carolina State University.

He was a member of St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church in Scottdale but recently was attending the Scottdale Church of Christ with family.

Ed was an avid WVU fan, a member of the Phi Kappa Alfa fraternity, and years ago, was active in the former Scottdale Lions Club and Jaycees organization. Ed enjoyed delivering newspapers with his children and working with Marty's Collectibles and other local businesses doing seat caning and weaving.

Ed will be sadly missed by his loving family: his wife of 53 years, Lola Ann (Cain) Ayres; his three daughters, Pam Ayres-McCue and husband

Kevin of Jacksonville, Fla., Sheila Myers and husband Rich of Greensburg, and Margaret "Maggie" Domasky of Scottdale; his seven grandchildren, Madysen and Gabriel Myers, Sarah, Perry, Rebekah, Henry, and Joey Domasky; his two sisters, Stisha Minshew and husband David of Zanesville, Ohio, and Amy Crouch and husband Gary of Oak Hill, W.Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Ayres, in 1964.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday and from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, the hour of service, in the funeral home chapel, with preacher Rick Phillips officiating.

Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to: www.nationalforests.org.

Love lasts forever!

