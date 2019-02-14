Kerry Douglas Stefl, 68, of Scottdale, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at the Excela Health- Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.

Mr. Stefl was born Feb. 19, 1950, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Richard and Jean Parfitt Stefl.

He was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era. Kerry retired from the Anchor Glass Company. He enjoyed playing his guitar and had been a member of several area bands. Kerry very much enjoyed living at the Woodcrest Community, where he was active in all their activities, games and crafts, and loved singing in their choir. He was also an avid fisherman. Kerry's most special times were those spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving family: his daughters, Valerie A. Farino and her husband Bill of Scottdale, and Kristi Humphrey and her husband Preston of Tracy, Calif.; and by his beloved grandchildren, Vayda, Kaylee and Jaxon Farino, and Madyson and Caden Humphrey. Kerry also is survived by his brother, Jeffrey L. Stefl of Mesa, Ariz.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Galone Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services for Kerry will immediately follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post 446.

To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.