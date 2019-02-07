Kristen Marie Ekas Brown, 27, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Uniontown, lost her lengthy battle with addiction at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, when she died at UPMC St. Margaret's Hospital in Pittsburgh and entered heaven into the arms of her Lord and savior. Kristen was born on April 20, 1991, in Mt Pleasant, the daughter of Lucinda (Cindy) Ekas (Brown) of Uniontown and Phillip L. Brown of Scottdale. Left to cherish her loving memory in addition to her parents are her brother, Phillip Ekas Brown of Uniontown; her boyfriend, Brian J. Kurzik with whom she made her home in Pittsburgh; her uncles and aunts, Marylee Ekas and her ex-husband Keith Liptock, both of Pittsburgh; John Ekas and his wife Cyndi of Uniontown; Mary Ellen Steinhagen Ankeny of Vandergrift; Margit Steinhagen of Texas; Jim Brown and his wife Jessica, Luanne Brown Yates and her husband Bob, and Joy Brown Dotson and her husband Howard, all of Virginia; her cousins, J.K. Ekas of Pittsburgh; Brandi and Keith Liptock, both of Pittsburgh; Liam Brown, Kara Yates and Mattie and Gracie Dotson, all of Virginia; Randy Cluss and his wife Jennifer and their son, Ryan, all of Glen Mills; and Melanie Cluss Lott and her husband Greg and their sons, Trevor and Cameron, all of Granville, Ohio; Paul Sunyak, a special friend; and her beloved dog, Crosby. She was predeceased by her grandparents, John and Carole Steinhagen Ekas, and William (Bill) and Audrey Brown, all of Uniontown, Kristen also was predeceased by her best friend, Nathan Gregor of Uniontown, who died five years ago. Nate's death impacted Kristen so much that she has several tattoos in his memory. Many of her Facebook friends commented that Kristen is "now an angel and dancing in heaven with Nate." A 2009 graduate of Laurel Highlands Senior High School, Kristen had attended Westmoreland County Community College and California University of Pennsylvania. At the time of her death, Kristen was working at Zoup!, a restaurant in Fox Chapel. A talented writer, Kristen previously worked as a freelance journalist at the Herald Standard in Uniontown and later at The Daily Courier in Connellsville, where her mother, Cindy, is the editor. A member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Uniontown, Kristen was a member of the church praise band and the church bell choir. As a child and teenager, she served on the church Altar and attended Summer Bible School, Sunday School and church on a weekly basis. Kristen was a devout Christian who never lost her faith in God, despite her many struggles. She was also active in Jumonville Vacation Bible School, and youth groups and activities at Asbury United Methodist Church, where her grandparents, John and Carole Ekas, were members. Because of her religious background and sweet personality, Kristen had an undying love for all of humanity, including the sick, the poor, and those afflicted with mental health issues, drug addiction and alcoholism. Before she passed away, Kristen would walk the Pittsburgh streets and give the homeless money out of her pockets and tell them to go get something to eat. Kristen also had a love for animals. Kristen was a friend to everyone she met throughout her brief life. She was well-known throughout Fayette County and southwestern Pennsylvania and had numerous friends. For her senior project in high school, Kristen organized a local rock concert and raised thousands of dollars for the City Mission, a homeless shelter in Uniontown. Kristen was also a talented musician and guitarist who played with several local rock bands, including her high school band, The Continental Stiffs, who practiced in her parent's basement; and Auggie Agostini and the Lucky Strikes, with Andrew Agostini, the band's frontman and lead guitarist. Kristen's favorite genres of music were punk rock, old-school rock and classic rock. Her favorite musicians included Mike Ness of Social Distortion and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, whom she saw perform many times over the years. Kristen's love of music began in fourth grade, when she was given a plastic flute in school. She played the flute for as many as eight hours a day. She later took flute and guitar lessons from her music teacher, Mr. Smith. Kristen was a member of the Laurel Highlands Marching Band and the school's concert and jazz bands. In addition to the guitar and flute, Kristen played piano, saxophone, piccolo, trumpet and harmonica, to name a few. She was such a talented musician that she could pick up an instrument and figure out how to play it within minutes without ever receiving a lesson. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Andrew D. Ferguson Funeral Home, 80 Morgantown St., Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, followed by a service celebrating Kristen's life at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bev Roscoe officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. The family suggests that donations be made in Kristen's memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 71 N. Gallatin Ave., Uniontown, PA 15401 or Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar St., Uniontown, PA 15401. 