Leonard Mecco, 98, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Sunday, Feb. 20, 2019.

Leonard was born Dec. 24,1920, the son of Vincent and Maria (Fasciella) Mecco.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Louise (Carbonara) Mecco; and several nieces, nephews and cousins on both sides of his family.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and until 9:15 a.m. Thursday, the hour of Prayers of Transfer, in the Thomas M. Dolfi Funeral Home, 136 N. Gallatin Ave., Uniontown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown.

Interment will follow in St. Rita Church Cemetery, Connellsville, where military rites will be accorded.