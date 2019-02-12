Home

Thomas M Dolfi Funeral Home
136 N Gallatin Ave
Uniontown, PA 15401
724-437-4561
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas M Dolfi Funeral Home
136 N Gallatin Ave
Uniontown, PA 15401
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas M Dolfi Funeral Home
136 N Gallatin Ave
Uniontown, PA 15401
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
9:15 AM
Thomas M Dolfi Funeral Home
136 N Gallatin Ave
Uniontown, PA 15401
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church
Uniontown, PA
Leonard Mecco Obituary

Leonard Mecco, 98, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Sunday, Feb. 20, 2019.

Leonard was born Dec. 24,1920, the son of Vincent and Maria (Fasciella) Mecco.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Louise (Carbonara) Mecco; and several nieces, nephews and cousins on both sides of his family.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and until 9:15 a.m. Thursday, the hour of Prayers of Transfer, in the Thomas M. Dolfi Funeral Home, 136 N. Gallatin Ave., Uniontown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown.

Interment will follow in St. Rita Church Cemetery, Connellsville, where military rites will be accorded.

