Marjorie Hartley Staggers, 96, of Mauldin, S.C., formerly of Monarch, entered her heavenly home on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.

She was born Sept. 3, 1922, in Blackpool, England, daughter of Joseph and Nellie Hartley Hayes.

She was a member of Juniata United Methodist Church, the Juniata CIC Class and Juniata United Methodist Women; a graduate of The Arnold and St. Mary's Schools in St. Annes, England; and a member of Transatlantic Brides and Parents Association.

She worked at the Ministry of Pensions in St. Annes before marrying Roy E. Staggers Sr., an American G.I. during WWII.

'"She was a true jolly ole Englishman – loved a good laugh." A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, three words sum up her days on earth – faith, love, and laughter.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Roy (Jackie) E. Staggers Jr. of Uniontown, Sandy (George) Burris of Cameron, W.Va., Terry (Janie) Staggers of Monarch, and Debbie Whiting of Mauldin, S.C.; grandchildren, Kelly Staggers, Mark Staggers, Erika Staggers, Larry Blosser, Kristen Hausmann, Michael Whiting, Sandy Heckman, Bobby Heckman, and Karen Curtis; and great-grandchildren, Benjamin Hausmann, Christian, Tyler and Brooklyn Staggers, Dakota, Landon and Ashland Stanley, Jason Staggers, Peyton and Mason Blosser, and Dylan and Lauren Curtis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Pamela Heckman; grandson, Wesley David Whiting; son-in-law, Wes Whiting; and sister, Dorothy Giess.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Friday in Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with the Rev. David Ealy officiating.

Interment will follow in Fairview United Methodist Church Cemetery, Graysville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Juniata United Methodist Church, 407 Main St., Dunbar, PA 15431.