Randall C. Bryner Sr., 83, of Connellsville, passed away in his home, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.

He was born In Ohiopyle on April 15, 1935, son of the late Orville Bryner and Goldie Marietta Bryner.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Janie Freeman.

Randall was a self-employed truck driver. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed fishing and hunting ginseng roots, and he loved watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.

Left to cherish Randall's memory are his wife of 51 years, Nancy Conaway Bryner; five children; three brothers; one sister; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Andrwe D. Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematories, Inc., 80 Morgantown St., Uniontown. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, the hour of service, at Mt. Carmel Church, Mt. Pleasant, with Pastor Rick Fox officiating.

Interment will follow in Stouffer Cemetery in White.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.