Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvin United Presbyterian Church
311 Mulberry St.
Scottdale, PA
Robert E. Gaut Obituary

Robert Estep Gaut, 75, of Scottdale, passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Jefferson Hospital.

Family and friends are welcome from 4-9 p.m. Monday at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Bob's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Calvin United Presbyterian Church, 311 Mulberry St., Scottdale.

Interment will follow in the West Newton Cemetery.

For online condolences, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.

A complete obituary will be published in the Monday edition.

