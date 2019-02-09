Robert Estep Gaut, 75, of Scottdale, passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Jefferson Hospital.

Family and friends are welcome from 4-9 p.m. Monday at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Bob's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Calvin United Presbyterian Church, 311 Mulberry St., Scottdale.

Interment will follow in the West Newton Cemetery.

