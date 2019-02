Sharon J. Lininger, 65, of Connellsville, passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Uniontown Hospital.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, and will be announced when completed.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.