Agnes "Nancy" Houston White, 96 passed away peacefully on Friday, February 1, 2019. Born at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady, NY on August 19, 1922, daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine Houston. Married to the late Donald R. White (d. 1979). Survived by daughters Nancy (Richard) Piliponis of Las Vegas, NV, Holly (Daniel) DeForest of Manchester, VT and son, Robert (the late Sharon d. 2014) White of Schenectady, NY; grandsons Christian (Kate) of Las Vegas, NV and Richard (Heather) of Gallatin, TN; great granddaughters Emma and Elise Piliponis and step great grandson, Berkley Bragg; her brothers Thomas (late Louise) Houston and Douglas (Clara) Houston. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her loving husband Donald and 2 special grandsons, Andy and Tommy Lundy; her sisters Greta (Donald) Collins, Eleanor (Robert) Cummings and Louise (Thomas) Houston and her daughter-in-law, Sharon (Robert) White. Nancy graduated from MPHS with honors and worked in the drafting department at GE during WWII. She volunteered at Ellis Hospital for over 30 years. Nancy also volunteered for the . She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church for 70 plus years. She was a 50 plus year member of the Edison Club in Rexford, NY where she enjoyed years of golfing and bridge. Nancy was extremely proud of her Scottish heritage. Her parents immigrated from Scotland in 1920 and regaled her with many memories of their homeland. Nancy traveled to Scotland and met her extended family with whom she maintained communication until well into her 90's. Calling hours will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home, Inc., 1503 Union Street (at McClellan St.) Schenectady, NY 12309. Funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. following visiting at Christ Church Episcopal, 970 State Street, Schenectady. Burial will be in Park View Cemetery, Schenectady. Kindly consider donations to Christ Church Episcopal, the or a in memory of Nancy White. Online remembrances may be made at www.jonesfh.net. Published in The Daily Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2019