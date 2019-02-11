Anna (Ann) V. Newell, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, February 5, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Ann was born in South Schenectady on July 27, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Vincenzo Farina and Frances Scirocco Farina, both of whom immigrated to the United States from Naples, Italy. Ann grew up in Rotterdam with her 13 siblings, forming close bonds with each that lasted throughout their lives. She married Russell Newell, Sr. The couple had a mutual fondness for motorcycles, an in her younger years, Ann could often be seen riding around Schenectady on her Harley Davidson. She owned and operated Ann's Pizzeria for nearly 40 years, initially out of her family's home in Rotterdam, and then from its longtime location on Broadway in Bellevue. Ann's work ethic was inspiring. The pizzeria was open seven days a week. She worked long hours, staying up after closing every night, and through early morning, to make her own dough. She provided employment for her sisters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. Her pizzeria was a meeting place for the community, and especially her family. Ann taught all the kids in her family to make pizza (and to swear in Italian). She once had a dog, Sheba, that ate pizza and meatballs every day. Sheba lived to be 20 years old. Ann enjoyed playing the harmonica, reading the tabloids and eating the Russell Stover chocolates that she often found at CVS. She was quick with a joke and kept those around her laughing. Ann maintained her endearing sense of humor even in her final days. Ann is now reunited with her eight brothers, Joseph, Patrick, Peter, Jerry, Frank, James, Daniel, and Tony Farina; and five sisters, Levia DiMaggio, Margaret Farina, Jennie Fernandez, Mary Howe, and Bessie Iovinella. She is survived by her son, Russell (Kathy Knight) Newell Jr., grandchildren, Ryan (Aaron Christensen Quick), Tara, Heather, and Matthew (Krystal Hamlin) Newell; great-grandchildren, Makayla and Madison Tenace, Natalia Newell, and Layla Massoth, and many nieces and nephews. Ann's family would like to thank the staff at Eddy Senior Care and Baptist Health Nursing Center for the care they provided to her and are especially grateful to Ann's favorite nurses, Sascha and Asia. They would also like to thank the staff of the Community Hospice of Schenectady, including Tracy, Debby, and Suzie. Ann's son, Russell and his wife Kathy, would also like to extend their thanks to the many family members and friends who gave extra time and attention to Ann over the past few years. Your kindness is appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the DeLegge Funeral Home, on Wednesday, February 13, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. A prayer service will be offered at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sts. Cyril and Method Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Ann's name to the or Community Hospice. For flowers or condolences, you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary