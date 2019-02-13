Home

New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Arnold Harres Obituary
Arnold Harres, 77, passed away on February 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara A. Harres. He is also survived by his children, Laressa Saleh, Vivvy Williams, Rachael Harres and Hason Harres (Adrienne), and a host of grandchildren, relatives and friends. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, NY 12205. A service will immediately follow at 12 noon. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019
