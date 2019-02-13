|
Arnold Harres, 77, passed away on February 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara A. Harres. He is also survived by his children, Laressa Saleh, Vivvy Williams, Rachael Harres and Hason Harres (Adrienne), and a host of grandchildren, relatives and friends. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, NY 12205. A service will immediately follow at 12 noon. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019