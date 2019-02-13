Arthur A. Woolley, 76, of Colonie, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Albany on September 4, 1942, Art was a son of the late George and Effie Holmes Woolley. He was a lifelong area resident and attended local schools. On June 6, 1964, Art married the former Michele "Mickey" Reisner. Together, they were communicants of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Schenectady. Art volunteered at the church and was a member of the men's club. Art entered his career in the plumbing trade, working with John N. Hart & Sons in Colonie until working for St. Clare's Hospital, as a master plumber, for over 25 years until his retirement. Art was a Boy Scout leader, enjoyed fishing, and was a member of the Sacandaga Boat Club. Art found a passion in bringing joy to children through playing Santa Claus for over 30 years. Art is survived by his wife, Michele "Mickey" Woolley; his children, Alison (Julius) Lotey of Rotterdam, Bruce (Christine) Woolley of Niskayuna, Todd (Colleen) Woolley of West Milton and Kevin Woolley of Saranac Lake; his grandchildren, Ashley (Jace) Richardson, Christopher (Holly) Drake, Jr., and Bridget, Katelyn and Craig Woolley; his great-granddaughter, Maggie Drake; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Art was predeceased by two brothers, Fred and Lewis Woolley. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady. Funeral services will be held Friday at 8:15 a.m. at the funeral home prior to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2777 Albany St. Schenectady. Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Art's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To express condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary