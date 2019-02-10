Carol A. Dutcher, 72, of Glenville passed away on Thursday February 7, 2019 at Ellis Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Summit, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Harold Garry and Virginia Dietz. Before becoming a home maker, she was employed as a secretary for the McCormack-Mayflower Moving Company. Carol was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Rexford. She was also a member of the ladies' auxiliary of the American Legion Post 1092. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Family was very important and was considered the best sister ever. Her title was the "Sweet One" in her family! Carol was voted Times Union's Mother of the Year in 2015. She was also a foster mother for many children. Carol was very passionate about crafting and shared her talents with family and friends. She is predeceased by her husband Claude A. Dutcher whom she married June 17, 1967. Carol is survived by her loving children Cory J. Dutcher (Pamela), Carol Ann Haas (Lloyd), Curt M. Dutcher (Lauren), Chad J. Dutcher (Kelly), Craig M. Dutcher. Caitlin A. Dutcher and Michele Mraz, her 14 grandchildren; Chelsea, Carol Ann, Luke, Ellie, LJ, Ciara, Grace, Noah, Sadie, Charissa, Alexa, Addison, Beckett and Nathan. Her loving sisters Dottie Norton (Jack), Holly Gardner, Pixie Garry and Ginny Garry. Carol is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Carol will be Wednesday February 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 52 Blue Barns Road Rexford, NY. Visitation will be Tuesday evening at the Bond Funeral Home 1614 Guilderland Avenue Schenectady from 5 to 7 p.m. Internment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Contributions can be made in Carol's memory to the Center for the Disabled 314 S. Manning Blvd Albany, NY 12208 or to the Parsons Child and Family Center 60 Academy Road Albany, NY 12208. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary