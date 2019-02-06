Carol D. Wait, 84, died on February 3, 2019 following a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Alice Pearl Livingston Petrie and Henry W. Petrie. She was born on July 29, 1934 in Seattle, WA. Following her mother's death in 1942, she was raised by her father and step-mother Patricia E. Repass Petrie. She graduated from Washington-Lee High School in Arlington, VA in 1951. She received her B.S. in Physics from the College of William and Mary in 1955 where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. Carol subsequently worked for two years with the theoretical physics group at Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Niskayuna, NY. Carol married Samuel C. Wait, Jr. in 1957 in London, England where he was a Fulbright Scholar. She then took time to raise their two children, Robert James and Alison Ruth. She attended the School of Library Science at the State University of New York in Albany, NY, and received her Master of Library Science degree in 1972. She became Serials Librarian at the Capital District Library Council where she maintained the regional Union List of Serials for more than 25 years until her retirement in 2000. She joined the Board of the Friends of the Folsom Library at RPI in 1991 and was Chair from 1998 to 1999. After retirement, Carol enjoyed programs at the Schenectady County Public Library and the Niskayuna Senior Center. She was especially fond of the New York City Ballet at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and the programs at Proctor's Theater in Schenectady. She was known as "The Puzzle Lady" at the Glen Eddy because of her interest and activity with jigsaw puzzles. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Sam; and her two children, Robert J. Wait (Judith Jablonski) of Milwaukee, WI and Alison R. Wait of Portland, OR and two sisters, Jeanne P. Richheimer (Steven) of Steamboat Springs, CO and Kathleen R. Whitley (William) of Fort Collins, CO. There will be no calling hours. A memorial service and interment will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to The College of William and Mary, Swem Library, Wait Library Fund, Earl Gregg Swem Library, Development Office, The College of William and Mary, P.O. Box 1693, Williamsburg,VA, 23187-9915 or the . Arrangements entrusted to Baxter-Andrew Funeral Home. www.sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019