Carol (Gormley) O'Brien, 67, passed away Friday February 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Carol was born in Niskayuna, the daughter of the late Robert and Eleanor Gormley. She was a lifelong area resident. She attended Niskayuna Schools, Schenectady County Community College and earned her Bachelor's Degree from the College of St. Rose. Carol was a primary school teacher at St. Anthony's School and also a substitute teacher for many local elementary schools. She was the cheerleading coach at Niskayuna High School for many years. The central part to Carol's life was her faith in God, that showed in her selfless nature. She practiced her Christian faith at New Bethel Community Church, where she lovingly cared for her church through the Beautification Committee and the Banner Ministry. Carol was a devoted wife, mother, nana and sister. She was always there for her family. Carol enjoyed attending her husband's, sons', and grandson's sporting activities and spending time with her beloved grandchildren. She made many beautiful memories with her grandchildren that they will cherish forever. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Tom, who passed away in 2016. Carol is survived by her sons Michael (Lisa) and Tim O'Brien, grandchildren Jacob and Lillian O'Brien, four sisters: Elly (the late Frank) Dymond, Dianne Peters, Lori Juliano, Roberta (Ed) Canavan, brother-in-law Joe Juliano, nieces and nephews: Casey (Bri), Scott (Maria), Josh (Suzie), Amy (Rob), Bobby (Mandy), Frankie (Lisa), Joey and Chris (Nicole). She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Sunshine. Calling hours will be Thursday 4 to 7 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. The funeral service will be Friday 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Schenectady, NY 12302. Published in The Daily Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2019