Charlene T. Covey (Quebec), 86, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born in Burlington, Vermont to the late Andrew B. Quebec and Thelma (Estus) Quebec. She was married to the late Owen Covey. She was an active member of the Duanesburg Florida Baptist Church. She was a member for more than 62 years. She held respectable positions with the Social Committee, as a Trustee, and as Head of Missionary of the White Cross. She was a homemaker, a babysitter for numerous children of the area including her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and an aid on the bus for Neznak Bus Transportation. She loved her family and her church family gatherings. Above all she cherished the time spent with family and friends. She is survived by her daughters, Sheila (Darrin) Prusko of Schenectady, and Janet (John) Hotaling of Duanesburg; her son, Richard Covey of Cobleskill; her sisters, Audrey Benavides, and Beverly Quebec; her 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Owen Covey; her daughter, Carilyn and son-in-law, Michael Clarke; her sister, Clarice Gordon, and her great grandson, Jaxon Negron. Calling hours will be held at White-Van Buren Funeral Home, 1779 Main St. Delanson, NY 12053 on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Duanesburg Florida Baptist Church, 7967 NY-30, Delanson, NY 12053. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes any donations to be made to the Duanesburg Florida Baptist Church, 7967 NY-30, Delanson, NY 12053 or the Burtonville Volunteer Fire Department, 2053 Burtonville Rd, Esperance, NY 12066.