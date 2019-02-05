Charlotte C. Chrisman, 82, passed away on February 1, 2019 at Saratoga Center with her family at her side. Born in Niskayuna, NY where she was raised, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Evelyn (Empie) Frye. She married her former husband Ken Chrisman and raised a family in Northville (Sacandaga Lake region). Charlotte prided herself as being a stay at home mom yet (in later years) working in retail. She worked at Hannoush Jewelers for over 10 years. She was successful in gaining a reputation of trust and working within her client's budget! Charlotte was outgoing in nature and felt blessed knowing how she helped so many. Her greatest passion was being surrounded by her grandchildren. She held a strong Christian belief of Jesus as her Lord and Savior. She was predeceased by her son, Charles in 1992. Survivors include her children, Kimberly Mead, Colette (Dean) Marotta and Loren Chrisman (Mary Kay Fenner); her four sisters, Myrtle Grisetti, Lillian Goodspeed, Effie Frye and Helena Files; 11 grandchildren, Tennille, Jeremy and Becky Chrisman; Kyle and Adam Mead; Jacob, Giovanna, Vincent and Bianca Marotta and Luke and Lauren "Missy" Chrisman. Charlotte leaves behind nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be with the family on Thursday (Feb. 7) from 6 to 8 p.m. in Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd., Glenville. A private interment will take place at Evergreen Memorial Park in the spring. Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders Inc. is the chosen contribution gift for Charlotte. Online condolences may be expressed at glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary