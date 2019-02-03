|
Claude V. Ray, 84, of Barnerville Road, died Friday, February 1, 2019 at Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Schenectady. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Cobleskill United Methodist Church, Chapel St., Cobleskill. Family and friends are invited to a period of visitation to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tues., February 5, 2019 at Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., Cobleskill. Spring interment will be in the Lutheran Cemetery in Schoharie. Memorial contributions may be made to Barnerville United Methodist Church. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 3, 2019