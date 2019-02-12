Claudia Quinby Mericle went home to be with the Lord on February 10th, 2019. Born June 14th, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Catherine and Richard G. Quinby. Claudia was a talented floral designer and singer. For many years, she sang with the Octavo Singers of Schenectady. Her hobbies included interior design, theatre and a crossword puzzle challenge. Claudia had a wonderful sense of humor. In college, Claudia was dedicated to her English and Literature studies; she enjoyed many book genres by various authors. She earned a degree in Humanities and Social Services. A gifted artist, she was honored to study with numerous art instructors and become a long-time member of the Firehouse Artists. She explored almost every state in America, as well as traveled throughout Europe. One of her favorite countries was Egypt. Claudia was captivated by Egypt's history, and thrilled to have climbed an Egyptian pyramid. With all her life passions, there was one greater than them all- the love for her family. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, Bernard D. Mericle in 2017. Sadly three of her dear sisters also predeceased her, Deanna Farnum, Barbara Regels and Sandra Adams. Beverly and Leon Neadle, Dean and Sharon Mericle were her dear in-laws. She is survived by three daughters, Sheri (Jim) Nietfeld, Jill (Patrick) Walsh, Susan (Jason) Zoller; grandchildren, Michelle and Michael Nietfeld, Kristen Walsh Holub (Matthew), Thomas Walsh, Jacqueline Walsh Burkhardt (Andrew), Matthew, Sarah and Luke Zoller; as well as four great-grandchildren, Logan and Julian Burkhardt, and Everett and Landon Holub. Also survived by her sisters, Pamela Van de Car and Cynthia Lamb (Jim), and brother, Richard A. Quinby (Kathleen). Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 14th, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. Funeral Service on Friday, February 15th, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 209 Union St, Schenectady, NY. Burial will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary