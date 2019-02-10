Resources More Obituaries for Constance Hotaling Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Constance M. Hotaling

Constance M. Hotaling, beloved wife, mother and homemaker died Friday, February 1, 2019 in Baltimore at age 91. Mrs. Hotaling, always "Connie" to all that knew her, was born in Schenectady, NY the daughter of Arthur F. Moynihan and Mary M. Sommers. She was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School and received an associate's degree from Mildred Elley College. She worked as a Medical and Administrative assistant until 1953 when she married and devoted herself to home and family. She leaves a precious legacy to her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Connie lived in Potomac and Baltimore, Maryland and for a time in Houston, Texas. Connie always took solace in her Catholic faith and was a longtime communicant at Sts. Phillips and James Church in Baltimore. She was an ardent reader and loved Hollywood movies. Many a pleasant hour was spent sharing those enthusiasms with family. She was the wife of 64 years of the late William H. Hotaling III and beloved sister of the late Barbara Gidley. Connie is survived by four children, Scott, Amy, Meg and Beth and four grandchildren, Ryan, William, Johnny and Emma. Services will be held in Schenectady at a future date to be determined. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019