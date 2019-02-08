David W. Knight, Sr., 70, of Winegard Road, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Albany. Born July 8, 1948 in Mastic, NY, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Margaret (Adams) Knight. David was a self-employed contractor for many years prior to a tragic accident in 1991 that caused him to be a paraplegic. Following the life changing event, David adapted to his disability and then was a kitchen designer for several years at Home Depot in Albany. He had a strong interest in fishing, hunting, traveling and motorcycles. David's talents led him to build his own Trike so that he could continue to ride. The love for dancing was so strong that he even danced in his chair following the accident. He overcame his disability to the point that walking was the only obstacle he couldn't achieve. His wonderful sense of humor was a quality that never wavered. David was most passionate about his family and treasured the time spent with his grandchildren in his later years. Along with his parents, David was predeceased by two brothers, Gene and Bruce. Those who will always cherish the memories of David are his wife, Dolly (Merchant) Knight, whom he married April 10, 1999; his four sons, David W. Knight, Jr. (Katy) of Summit, Robert (Joan) Knight of SC, Ezra (Antonietta) Knight of MA, and Isaiah Knight of VA; three step-daughters, Cheryl Reynolds of MA, Michelle Chase of MA, and Deb Cote (Billie Rama) of NJ; three brothers, Charles (Ann-Marie) Knight of Delray Beach, FL, Joseph Knight of Richmondville, and Fran Knight of Mastic; his sister, Millie (Warren) Martin; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation will be held at Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation St., Worcester, MA on February 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Local arrangements have been entrusted to Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., Cobleskill. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary