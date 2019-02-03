Donna D'Aloia, age 68, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on February 1, 2019. Donna was born and raised in Mechanicville NY, the daughter of Michael A. D'Aloia of Mechanicville and the late Mildred (O'Brien) D'Aloia. She is survived by her son, Kevin Walsh; his wife, Rachel and two beautiful grandsons, Graysen and Lucca; her loving and devoted partner, Terry Baxter; his children, Catherine Malyil(Jason), Peter Baxter and his wife, Sasha. Donna is also survived by her brother, Michael W. D'Aloia; her sister, Barbara Quinlivan (Donald); two nieces, one nephew, four grand nephews and one grand niece. Donna retired after 35 years of New York State Service and she and Terry spent the last ten years of her life dividing their time between Jensen Beach, FL and Albany, NY. She is thankful for all the new friendships she developed in the Venture III community and appreciated their love and support. Donna wishes to thank her close friends for all their love and support, as well as the doctors and staff of New York Oncology Hematology and St. Peters Community Hospice. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday February 4th at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville NY 12118 with a service to follow at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to any charity that funds cancer research. For directions and to leave condolences visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary