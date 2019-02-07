Doris L. Dyer, 55, of Steers Road, Amsterdam, passed away Saturday evening February 2, 2019 at the Mountain Valley Hospice House, Gloversville surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 30, 1963 in Schenectady, NY, a daughter of Raymond and Ella Jensen and was a 1981 graduate of Schalmont High School. Doris resided in Mariaville NY with her parents before moving to Perth nearly 30 years ago. Mrs. Dyer was a beloved Teaching Assistant at the Broadalbin-Perth Central School District for over 16 years. During her time at BP she dedicated herself to numerous school activities including band and chorus functions, the Senior Citizen Prom, and the school budget votes. She continued her love of working with students through the summer months as the Co-Director of the Perth Youth Commission for 7 years. In her youth, Doris was a member of 4H and maintained a hobby of arts and crafts throughout the years. She was the go-to person for the most creative ideas and projects. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was so proud of her children and all of their accomplishments. She was predeceased by her father, Raymond Jensen. She is survived by her husband, James P. Dyer, whom she married on May 12, 1990; a son, Matthew R. Dyer of Moorestown, NJ; a daughter, Ashley M. (Phillip) Sheehan of Wynantskill; her mother, Ella Jensen of Glenville; two brothers, James (Sally) Jensen of Rotterdam and Bruce (Debbie) Jensen of Amsterdam; a sister, Nancy Walco of Broadalbin; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc. 111 County Highway 106 (Corner of Route 29 & Black Street), Johnstown followed by a celebration of life service at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the St. Mary's Cancer Medicine Center of Amsterdam NY, both in care of the funeral home. Published in The Daily Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019