Earl W. Molloy, 85, of Rotterdam, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of the late James F. and Lucy (Roth) Molloy. He proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1950-1971. During his career in the Navy, Earl was deployed on the following ships: Myles C. Fox, Marias, Truckee, Watchman and Fechteler. When discharged he held the rank of Chief Machinist's Mate. Earl was a master carpenter and was employed by Van Patten Builders. He also spent time working for Bellevue Builders in Rotterdam. He was an avid radio collector and enjoyed woodworking and simply "working" with his hands. Earl was also a member of the Fleet Reserve Association. Earl was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Schenectady. He was a loving family man who especially cherished his loving wife Jean. Earl was predeceased by five sisters and a brother, Eileen Neuhaus, Leah Leonard, Patricia Whitney, Anne O'Neil, Marie Feibes, and James, Molloy. He is survived by his loving wife, Jean F. (Colby) Molloy, whom he married April 25, 1979, his four loving sons, James P. Molloy (Cheryl) of Pinellas Park, FL, Earl W. Molloy Jr. of Pinellas Park, Fl, John S. Molloy (Dawn) of Amsterdam and William J. Kellogg (Lora) of Rotterdam; three loving daughters, Deborah A. Kellogg of Lenox, MA, Wendy Lou Grant (Paul) of Albany and Kimberly J. Denis (Peter) of Cape Cod; one brother, Robert Molloy (Joan) of Schenectady and one sister, Josephine Shelly of Hackensack, NJ. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Earl will be Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. Visitation will be Sunday evening 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Internment with military honors will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Contributions can be made in Earl's memory to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or the . To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary