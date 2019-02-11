Edward A. Balga passed away on Monday, February 4th, 2019 at the age of 92. Edward Graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1946 and Albany Business College in 1948. He entered the Army Air Corp on April 4, 1944. He proudly served in WWII as an Aerial Gunner on a B24 Bomber with the 93rd Bomb Group. He flew his first mission over Madenburg, Germany on March 3rd, 1945, his 19th Birthday. His military career contained 15 successful missions before he was honorably discharged on March 30th, 1946. Edward worked for 27 years at Regional Banana Corp. before moving onto General Electric and finally retired from Fruehauf Trucking. He was a faithful Parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in Schenectady, Elks Member Chapter 2197 and a staunch member of the Schenectady Democratic Committee. Edward loved bowling, politics, taking long drives with this family and going to Florida. He loved his family very much and will be missed. He was predeceased by his mother, Rose Hladik; father, Edward T Balga; sister, Rosemary Balga and brother, David P. Balga. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Alfreda Balga (nee Dwojakowski); daughters, Phyllis A. Benson (Robert), Christine R. Wolf and son, Edward A. Balga (Linda). He leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 18 great -grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and numerous cherished nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are private and he will be buried at the Saratoga National Cemetery in the Spring. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary