Edwin Sikorski, 94, of Glenville, passed away peacefully at his home February 9, 2019 with his family at his side. Ed was a lifelong resident of Scotia-Glenville, born on November 24, 1924 to the late Stephen and Helen (Newman) Sikorski. Following his education from Scotia schools he entered the Marine Corps and was an airplane mechanic and rifle marksman, stationed in the Asiatic Pacific during WWII. He held the rank of Sergeant. He was married on November 23, 1948 to the former Helene Schermerhorn. Ed was a machinist in the Large Steam Turbine division at G.E. where he worked for almost 45 years, retiring in 1987. He later consulted for G.E.'s International Power Systems Department in Seoul, South Korea. Following retirement, the Sikorski's wintered in Daytona Beach, FL. Throughout his life Ed enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. His family treasures the memory of their camping ventures through the years. Ed was a member of several fraternal organizations including the Clifton Park Elks, Moose Lodge and in Florida, the Eagles. Helene, his beloved wife of 70 years, passed away on February 4, 2018. Survivors include his children: sons, Daniel and Stephen Sikorski, Brian (Jacquie Simcak) Sikorski and daughters, Deborah (Carl) Kopp and Lisa (Michael) Center; grandchildren: Jay (Trish) Ingersoll, Robb (Salina) Kopp, Elissa Center-Gray, Michael (Brittany) Center, Matthew (Mikaela) Center, Erin Center, Christopher, Victoria and Taylor Sikorski. Additionally his cherished great grandchildren Ashley Perrino, Justin Sikorski, Harper Kopp and Logan Center. Ed also leaves behind a sister, Evelyn Stomski and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 12th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. Glenville. Funeral services, Wednesday, February 13th at 11 a.m. also at the Glenville Funeral Home. Burial will be with honors bestowed at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Glenville. Donations to the Alplaus Fire Department 309 Alplaus Ave. Alplaus NY 12008. Online condolences Glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary