Elinor English Waddell passed away peacefully on February 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 28, 1942 in Schenectady, NY, the daughter of Margaret and John English. Ellie graduated from Georgetown University School of Nursing in 1964 with a BSN degree. She married Kent Waddell in St John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady, NY on May 29, 1965 and had four children, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Ellie is survived by her husband, Kent of West Hurley, NY; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Greg Piszczek of Niskayuna, NY; daughter, Susan Allen and her partner, Brian Horowitz of South Bound Brook, NJ; son, Timothy Waddell of Butner, NC, and daughter and son-in-law, Robyn and Mike Axon of Scotia, NY; grandchildren, Jonathan, Matthew, Brianna, Jessica, Daniel, Christian, Riley and greatgranddaughter, Marissa. Ellie loved traveling, listening to music, gardening, reading, researching genealogy, and appreciating the wonders of nature. The family would like to thank the staff at Ten Broeck Center, especially the Foxhall unit and the Rehabilitation Dept, for their exceptional care of Ellie for the past 3 years and for making her final days easier on the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the , the MS Society or Catholic Charities. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. Calling hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home, Inc., 1503 Union Street (at McClellan), Schenectady. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 9. Burial will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery.