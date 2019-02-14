Ellen M. Hiscox, 95, of Niskayuna, NY, passed away February 2, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born May 11, 1923 in Watertown, NY and is the daughter of the late Thomas F. and Margaret Z. (Conlon) Breslin. She is survived by a daughter, Ellen Elizabeth Hiscox of Schenectady, NY. Besides her parents she is also predeceased by her son, David James Hiscox, and three sisters, Margaret Mroczko, Louise T. Blood, Mary B. Strevy and Gertrude Theisen. During her lifetime she was an Administrative Assistant for NYS Office of General Services. She advanced and took business courses in Ft Meyers, FL and studied musical theory. She was an avid golfer and was a member of the Owasco Country Club in Auburn, NY. She also played at many courses in Ft. Meyers, FL. Ellen also enjoyed playing bridge, gardening and reading. She was a loving homemaker, animal lover, played the piano, and she also enjoyed the outdoors boating and swimming. A private burial service will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Fort Johnson, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam, NY 12010. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ellen's memory can be made to a . Online condolences may be made at www.brbsfuneral.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary