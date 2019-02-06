Elsie Farone (nee Tomasi), 98, passed away peacefully at her home with the love of family and caregivers by her side. A lifelong area resident, she was the loving daughter of the late Angelo and Lucia (Petta) Tomasi. Elsie was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School and worked at G.E. during the War Effort in WWII era. She married Herman Farone on November 28, 1948 at St. Anthony's Church. Elsie was an excellent cook and baked everything with an Italian flare! She never had children herself but gave her nieces and nephews the attention and care ("Auntie Elsie" or "Nonee") one could give. She was a devout communicant of St. Anthony's Church. She enjoyed playing Pinochle and flower and vegetable gardening. Elsie was predeceased by her husband, Herman in 2002 and her brother, Charles Tomassi Sr. Survivors include her sisters, Louise Roselle and Rosemary Pitucci. She is also survived by her cherished nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church with a calling period at the church starting at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at St. John the Baptist. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice or to a . Online at glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary