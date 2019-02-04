Emery L. Carpenter,93, passed away very peacefully on February 1, 2019. His family was with him, and takes solace knowing he is at rest. Emery was born on September 30, 1925 and was the son of the late William and Alice Carpenter. Emery was a veteran who proudly served his country in the Army during World War II. For the remainder of his career he worked as a heavy equipment operator until retirement. He will always be remembered by his family for having a wonderful smile and sense of humor. He enjoyed joking with others and made everyone laugh. He is survived by his daughter Fay Carpenter (Joe), His sister Yvonne Orsini (Lon). As well as 5 grandchildren. Emery was also a great grandfather, and is survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sons Stephen Carpenter (Carolyn), Gary Carpenter (Joann), and his wife Joan. He was formerly married, to the mother of his children, Paula. Also by his brothers Duane, Robert, Harold. A Graveside Service with military honors will take place in the springtime at the Maple Avenue Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Jackson & Betz Family Funeral Homes, 15 Main Street, Fultonville, NY 12072. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the VFW Post 942, 2495 NY-30A, Fonda, NY 12068. Online condolences may be made at www.brbsfuneral.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary