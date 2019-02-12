Frances M. McLaughlin, 100, formerly of Corry, PA, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Glendale Nursing Home in Schenectady, NY. She was born September 6, 1918 in Erie, PA, a daughter of the late Herbert and Lillian Weitz Snell. Frances was raised and educated in Erie, PA. She married John E. "Jack" McLaughlin of Corry and moved there in 1941, where they raised their four children. Frances lived for a time in Lakewood, NJ, near her sister and then moved to Schenectady, NY. She was a member of St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church in Schenectady and previously of St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church in Corry. Frances was an avid golfer and loved the beach. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death April 1, 1990 by her husband, John E. "Jack" McLaughlin, whom she married September 6, 1941; and her five sisters and six brothers. Frances is survived by a daughter, Nancy M. Hahn and her husband, Tom of Vienna, VA; and three sons, Michael H. McLaughlin and his wife, Claudia of Scotia, NY, Peter J. McLaughlin and his wife, Nancy of Minneapolis, MN and Joseph E. McLaughlin and his wife Margaret of Arvada, CO. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Marie McLaughlin Lawson, Elizabeth McLaughlin, Matthew McLaughlin, Jessica McLaughlin Lamphere, Casey Clare McLaughlin, Nathan McLaughlin, Emily McLaughlin, Andrew Hahn, Lucas Hahn and Allison Hahn; nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church, 26 W. Pleasant St., Corry, PA, 16407, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial mass there at 11 a.m. the Rev. D.G. Davis will officiate. Burial will be in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Corry, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Albany Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205, Mead Park Association, 100 S. Center St., Corry, PA 16407, or a . The family wishes to give special thanks to Kingsway Community and Glendale Nursing Home, both of Schenectady, NY. To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit www.brackenfh.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary