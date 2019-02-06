Frank W. Van Luik, Jr., 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Kingsway in Schenectady, NY. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Frank was the only child of the late Frank and Marjorie (Woodson) Van Luik. He enlisted in the army and served for three years during World War II. He was stationed in Europe with the 11th armored division and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He completed his BS degree in Mechanical engineering at the University of Missouri in June 1948 and married Dorothy Avis Scott that same month. They moved to Schenectady, NY and he began a 20 year career as an engineer at General Electric Research and Development, filing approximately 25 patents. As part of his job he traveled to many countries including Panama, Vietnam, Thailand, and Russia. In 1968, he founded Environment One with other engineers from GE and was instrumental in developing their successful grinder pump. He was there for over 20 years serving in various positions including Vice President, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. He relaxed by camping, boating and fishing. He was on a YMCA volleyball team and played tennis on into his retirement. He raised his family first in Rotterdam and then in Niskayuna. For the past seven years, he and his wife, Dorothy, enjoyed living in the independent apartments at Kingsway. Frank will be greatly missed by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy; his daughter, Marjorie Skinner of Ballston Lake; his son, Richard Van Luik of Niskayuna, and his youngest son, Robert Van Luik of Pittsburgh, PA. He will also be missed by his nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Tuesday February 12, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Gerald B H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Schenectady City Mission, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305 or Stratton VA Medical Center, 113 Holland Ave., Albany, NY 12208. To leave a special message for the family go to www.DalyFuneralHome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary