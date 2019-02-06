Frederick W. Hennig, of LeRoy formerly of Ballston Lake, NY, passed away February 1, 2019 at age 85 in the United Memorial Medical Center, Batavia. He was a resident at LeRoy Village Green Nursing Home. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Elsie Hennig. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Anita, their daughter and son-in-law, Gretchen and Donald Bouchard; two grandchildren, Timothy (Allyson) and Brian (Danielle) Bouchard; two great-grandchildren, Brady and Annabelle Bouchard; two cousins, Arthur Kempf and Heidi (John) Thompson. Frederick was a US Army Veteran of Korea. He retired from Nabisco and was a Mason at the Guttenberg Lodge #737 in Albany, NY. He enjoyed camping, bowling and model railroading. A special thank you to the LeRoy Village Green staff for their excellent care of Fred during his stay. Friends may call Wednesday, February 6 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. with his service to follow at 6:30 p.m. at the Cameron Brady and Steuber Funeral Home, 111 Wolcott Street, LeRoy. Visitation will also be held Saturday, February 9 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady, NY. Interment will be held at Memory Gardens, Colonie, NY. Memorials may be made to , 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114. To share a memory or leave a condolence please visit www.leroyfuneralhome.com or www.bondfuneralhome.com . Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary