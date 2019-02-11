Garrett Joseph Aldershoff, 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Garrett was born on April 18, 1922 in Glenville, N.Y. to Hendricks and Anna (Zderdicka) Aldershoff. When he was young, his family moved to a farm in Rotterdam. He worked on the farm through his teens. Garrett was employed as a desk clerk at G.E. in Schenectady. Wanting to be outside, he transferred to a truck driver position. Garrett was drafted into the Army during WWII. He served with the 32nd Red Arrow Division, 127th Infantry which fought in the South Pacific-Luzon,Leyte, Bana Penisula, and the Verde-Verde Trail. Upon returning home in October 1945, Garrett met his future bride, Della, while roller skating. Garrett was employed again driving truck for G.E. Knolls Atomic Power Lab for the next 42 years. Garrett was a gentle, humble man who enjoyed spending time with his family whether it was at home, camping, or relaxing at his summer home at Sacandaga. He loved fishing on the lake and gardening in his vegetable garden and tending to his raspberry bushes. During apple-picking season, he spent many long nights picking and sorting apples with his brother, John, to insure they were ready for market the next day. Garrett was predeceased in 2011 by his wife of 63 years, Della May (Dancause), and his six siblings, Henry and John Aldershoff, Elsie Hansen, Frances Halsdorf, Ann Adams, and Mary Relyea. He is survived by his son, Garrett J. Aldershoff (Debbie) of Scotia, N.Y.; his son, John H. Aldershoff (Jane) of Lumberton, N.J.; and his daughter, Donna L. Rechter (Jeff) of Belle Mead, N.J. He was a loving grandfather to Jennifer and Joseph Aldershoff and Brian and Melissa Rechter. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Mary and Garrett were great company to each other after their spouses passed. Mary's daughters, Phyllis Relyea and Pat Brown were also a great support to their uncle. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday Feb. 13,2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, Altamont, N.Y. Funeral will be on Thursday Feb. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Schenectady Memorial Park in Rotterdam. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary