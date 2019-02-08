George D. Cafarelli, 92, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at home. George was born in Schenectady, the son of Rocco and Mary Cafarelli. He was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and the Albany College of Pharmacy. He was a US Army World War II veteran. George started his career as a pharmacist at the Rock Garden Pharmacy and retired for McLane's Pharmacy, retiring several years ago. He had been a member of the Edison Club, where he enjoyed his Thursday and Sunday golf with his buddies. George was an avid sports fan. He will be remembered as a truly amazing family man and enjoyed all the four legged members of the family. He was a faithfilled man and was a communicant of St. Kateri Tekakwith Church (Union St.) where he was also an Usher for many years. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley Cafarelli. Three daughters, Christine (James) Roberge, Terri Cafarelli and Karen Cafarelli Smith; two brothers, Daniel Cafarelli and Fr. Francis Cafarelli, CSC; he was grandfather of four grandsons, Randy (Elaine) Bird, Philip and the late Matthew Roberge and Ryan Smith; and two nieces and one nephew. Funeral service, Saturday morning, 11:30 at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church (Union St.) where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Memorial contribution may be made in memory of George's grandson, Matthew Roberge to Mass. General Hospital Pedi-Hem-Onc c/o Dr. Howard Weinstein Department Pedi-Hem, 55 Fruit St. Yawkey 8 B Boston, MA 02114. George's family wishes great gratitude to Dr. William Busino and staff and Community Hospice for the care and kindness given to George and family during his illness. Online condolences may expressed at dalyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc. 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary