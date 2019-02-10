Gerald W. Hoffstetter, 87, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. Gerald was born in Saint Louis, MO, on October 31, 1931 to the late Wilbert and Esther (Kaspar) Hoffstetter, and grew up in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Gerald served his country honorably in the United States Army Signal Corps. during the Korean War. After basic training, Gerald married the love of his life, Hilda Roady. They were married on April 18, 1954. This April they would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Together they raised two children. Gerald was a graduate of Missouri School of Mines at Rolla, with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He was a member of Beta Sigma Psi fraternity. He was a member of the Guilderland Elks Lodge for nearly 21 years. Gerald retired from NYS Office of Energy as a Senior Computer Programmer in 1995. Gerald will be remembered for his love of rock collecting, traveling, photography, camping, and his time in the Boy Scouts. His passion in life was his family. Gerald was predeceased by his brother, Gary (Barbara) Hoffstetter; his brother-in-law, Howard Roady; and his sister-in-law, Frances Mueller. He is survived by his beloved wife, Hilda; his children, Michael (Brenda) Hoffstetter, and Kathryn (Tim) Runey; his grandchildren, Adam (Emilia) Runey, and Makayla "Aubrey" Runey; his sister, Gerry (Russ) Rhoades; his brothers-in-law, Phil (Deanne) Roady, and Edwin Roady. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205, on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2850 Guilderland Ave., Rotterdam, NY 12306, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at Gerald B.H. Solomon, Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gerald's name to Messiah Lutheran Church, 2850 Guilderland Ave., Rotterdam, NY 12306. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary