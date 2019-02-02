Gertrude Dorothy Rehak, 93, of New Ipswich, formerly of NY, passed away Thursday morning, January 24, 2019, in the comfort of her daughter's home with the love of family around her, following a period of declining health. She was born in Schenectady, NY, on August 20, 1925, the daughter of Walter and Ida (Koszczka) Zalewski. She was a graduate of the Mont Pleasant High School, Class of 1943. She lived in Schenectady with her family until 1972. After High School, she went to work at General Electric working her way up the company ladder to become one of the pioneering female managers within the company back in the early 1960's. She retired from her career at General Electric in 1985. At the wedding of one of her friends, she met Rudolf A. Rehak. He asked for her hand in marriage and on June 28, 1947, they exchanged vows at St. Adelbert's Church in Schenectady. They recently celebrated their 71st Wedding Anniversary. In 1972 they moved to Burnt Hills, NY and made it their home for over 20 years. It was the hub of all family gatherings. In The early 1990's they moved to Clifton Park, NY, residing there until they moved to NH in 2014 to be closer to their daughter. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and made beaded jewelry as well. She was family orientated with many outings to go snow skiing. Holiday festivities were always at 'Grandmas'. She and Rudy were members of the Edison Club in Schenectady and enjoyed hours of ballroom dancing with friends. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Rudolf A. Rehak of New Ipswich; her daughter, Connie (Rehak) Cook and her husband ,John of New Ipswich NH; her son, Ron Rehak and his wife Susan of Del Ray Beach, FL; five grandchildren, Ron Rehak Jr and Ali of Atlanta, GA, Lisa (Rehak) Ower and her husband David of Vancouver, Canada, Michael Rehak and his wife Emily of Del Ray Beach FL, Jason Rehak-Cook and his wife Tana of Ft Myers, FL and Cortney (Rehak-Cook) Scott and her husband Brian of Townsend, MA. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, Chase, Drew, Trey, Matthew, Jackson, Carter, Caden, Carson, Cameron, Blake, Riley, Trevor and Taylor as well as nieces, nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Zalewski. At the request of the family, there will not be any public calling hours or services. Memorial contributions may be made, in Gertrude D. Rehak's name, to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services (www.hcsservices.org), PO Box 564, Keene NH 03431. To share memories, photographs or condolences with Gertrude's family, please visit her permanent online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary