Gertrude "Gert" Waddell, 94, died on February 2, 2019 in Riverview, Florida after a brief illness. Born in Amsterdam, New York on August 3, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Clara and William Pangburn. At age 13, Gert moved from Amsterdam to Mariaville, where she resided for 48 years and where she met and married W. David Waddell, her husband of 63 years prior to his death in 2009. In 1985 she moved to Schenectady where she resided until 2013 when she moved to Glenville. Shortly before her death Gert moved to Riverview Florida to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Betty and Richard Peltier. In addition to being a devoted wife, mother, and friend, she worked for many years in the nursing field. Prior to retiring from Ellis Hospital, she was employed by Dr. James K. Cooley of Delanson. In addition to her husband, Gert was predeceased by her sister, Lorraine McKeon; brother, William Pangburn; brother, Richard Pangburn; and grandson, Brian Waddell. Survivors include her son, Robert Waddell; daughters, Gail Freeman and Betty Jean Peltier (Richard); sisters-in-law, Josephine Pangburn and Patricia Pangburn; grandchildren, Bobbie Jo Kiefner (partner Matt) and David Waddell; step-grandchildren, Lisa Bartlett (Dean) and Christina Fretwell (Clyde); great-grandchildren Aysa Antonelli, Kyle Kiefner, Taylor Waddell and Dakoda Kiefner; as well as step-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Gert was an active member of Mariaville Presbyterian Church and later Christ Church of the Hills. She enjoyed music, especially piano and organ music. She was also an avid fan of the New York Yankees, especially Derek Jeter. Gert will always be remembered by family and friends for her wonderful baked goods (especially cookies) that were abundant at holidays or whenever you visited. Gert arranged for the donation of her body to Science Care for use in medical research and education. A graveside service will be held at Chuttangua Cemetery in Minaville New York at a later date. If desired, donations in Gert's honor can be made to Christ Church of Hill, 4809 Mariaville Road, Schenectady, NY 12306 or Central Park Rose Garden Restoration Committee P.O. Box 3814 Schenectady, NY 12303. Published in The Daily Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019